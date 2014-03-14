* USD/INR seen opening stronger as safe-haven currencies are in
demand with tensions in Ukraine flaring up and solid U.S. data
supporting the dollar.
* The pair, which ended at 61.17/18 on Thursday, seen opening
around 61.20/25 levels and will likely trade in a 61.10-61.60
range for the day, dealers said.
* U.S. retail sales rebounded in February and new filings for
jobless benefits hit a fresh three-month low last week,
suggesting the economy was regaining strength to push the dollar
higher against a basket of currencies.
* Data on Thursday showing that China's industrial output growth
fell short of forecasts for the January-February period also
likely to weigh on regional FX on heightened concerns about the
region's economic powerhouse.
* The offshore spot non-deliverable forward trading at
61.54/61.59 levels.
* Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held
steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in
Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed
riskier assets.
