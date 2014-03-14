* USD/INR seen opening stronger as safe-haven currencies are in demand with tensions in Ukraine flaring up and solid U.S. data supporting the dollar. * The pair, which ended at 61.17/18 on Thursday, seen opening around 61.20/25 levels and will likely trade in a 61.10-61.60 range for the day, dealers said. * U.S. retail sales rebounded in February and new filings for jobless benefits hit a fresh three-month low last week, suggesting the economy was regaining strength to push the dollar higher against a basket of currencies. * Data on Thursday showing that China's industrial output growth fell short of forecasts for the January-February period also likely to weigh on regional FX on heightened concerns about the region's economic powerhouse. * The offshore spot non-deliverable forward trading at 61.54/61.59 levels. * Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed riskier assets. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)