* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.74 percent on Thursday, seen opening about 3 basis points lower after the central bank said it would repurchase government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through a reverse auction. * "There will be some positive impact since it brings additional liquidity even though the government has just preponed redemptions... but not sure how long it will last," said a senior trader with a foreign bank. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to trade in an 8.50-8.80 percent range in the short term ahead of the central bank's policy announcement on April 1. * Also on watch is India's WPI inflation data for February and forex reserve data. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rallied to their highest levels in over a week on Thursday on heightened tensions over a possible U.S.-European response against Russia if a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region goes ahead. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)