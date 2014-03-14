* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.74 percent on Thursday, seen opening about 3 basis
points lower after the central bank said it would repurchase
government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion)
through a reverse auction.
* "There will be some positive impact since it brings additional
liquidity even though the government has just preponed
redemptions... but not sure how long it will last," said a
senior trader with a foreign bank.
* The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of
government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion)
through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday.
* Traders expect the benchmark yield to trade in an 8.50-8.80
percent range in the short term ahead of the central bank's
policy announcement on April 1.
* Also on watch is India's WPI inflation data for February and
forex reserve data.
* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rallied to their highest
levels in over a week on Thursday on heightened tensions over a
possible U.S.-European response against Russia if a referendum
in Ukraine's Crimea region goes ahead.
