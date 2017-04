* Indian government bonds find support from RBI's repurchase announcement despite the sharp fall in the rupee on global risk aversion. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is trading flat at 8.74 percent, having moved in a 8.73-8.75 percent band so far. * "The bond repurchase will help in bringing some liquidity. But the RBI will have to offer attractive yields as most of these papers may be in banks' held-to-maturity portfolio," says a dealer. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday. * Also on watch is India's WPI inflation data for February. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rallied to their highest levels in over a week on Thursday on heightened tensions over a possible U.S.-European response against Russia if a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region goes ahead. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)