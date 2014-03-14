* L&T Finance Holdings shares fell as much as 6.01 percent after the non-banking financial company set a floor price for its stake sale at 70 rupees per share, or an 11.5 percent discount to its Thursday closing price. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd, the promoter of L&T Finance, had earlier said it would sell up to a 3.23 percent of its stake, or 55 million shares on Friday. The company has an option to sell an additional 27 million shares, it said in an exchange filing. * L&T Finance shares were down 3.98 percent at 76 rupees at 0407 GMT.