* International Finance Corp, part of the World Bank, bought 20 billion rupees ($327.12 million) of 7.28 percent 2019 government bonds on Thursday, four traders tell Reuters. * The bonds were bought via a U.S. bank at a yield of around 8.81 percent, the dealers added. * IFC did not have immediate comment. * IFC had sold 20 billion rupees in 5-year bonds at a coupon of 7.8 percent on Thursday. * IFC has been raising offshore rupee funds and has said it will invest these proceeds in Indian government and corporate bonds as part of its $1 billion rupee-linked offshore bond programme. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees)