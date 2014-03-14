* India's benchmark BSE index lower 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.66 percent. * Both indexes are heading for their first weekly fall, snapping three weeks of gains, after hitting record highs earlier this week. * Indian shares fall as global risk aversion resurfaces, sending Asian shares to a one-month low, as heightened tensions in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum drive investors out of riskier assets. * Recent outperformers lead the fall: the BSE Bank index is down 1.66 percent. Still, the index is up 10.7 percent so far this month. ICICI Bank falls 2.23 percent, while State Bank of India drops 0.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)