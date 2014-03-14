* India's four-day call rate surges to 8.65/8.70
percent, compared with the one-day rate of 7.00/7.05 percent on
Thursday, as banks rush to meet reserve needs ahead of the
public holiday on Monday.
* Liquidity is also expected to tighten next week on the back of
corporate advance tax outflows.
* Banks' borrowing through the central bank's four-day repo
window rose to near a one-month high of 364.71 billion rupees
($5.97 billion) from 342.11 billion rupees on Thursday.
* Dealers hope the central bank will provide additional
liquidity through the marginal standing facility (MSF) window on
Saturday ahead of the local holiday on Monday. Banks can access
funding through the MSF window at 9 percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of
government bonds worth 150 billion rupees through a reverse
auction on March 18, it said on Thursday, which will infuse
additional liquidity in the banking system.
($1 = 61.1400 Indian Rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/;
neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)