* India's four-day call rate surges to 8.65/8.70 percent, compared with the one-day rate of 7.00/7.05 percent on Thursday, as banks rush to meet reserve needs ahead of the public holiday on Monday. * Liquidity is also expected to tighten next week on the back of corporate advance tax outflows. * Banks' borrowing through the central bank's four-day repo window rose to near a one-month high of 364.71 billion rupees ($5.97 billion) from 342.11 billion rupees on Thursday. * Dealers hope the central bank will provide additional liquidity through the marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Saturday ahead of the local holiday on Monday. Banks can access funding through the MSF window at 9 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 150 billion rupees through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday, which will infuse additional liquidity in the banking system. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)