* Cash conditions are shaping up as a key factor for Indian debt
markets as companies start to pay their corporate taxes.
* The four-day cash rate settled near a one-month high
at 8.95-9.00 percent on Friday, reflecting the tightened cash
conditions.
* RBI is due to conduct the government's debt repurchase of up
to 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) on Tuesday as it seeks to
space out its maturity profile, which should help inject some
liquidity.
* For the rupee, foreign flows will be key after
overseas funds were net buyers of more than $2 billion in shares
over the previous 20 sessions and of $2.3 billion in bonds in
March.
* Global factors could become important though on the back of
continued tensions in Ukraine and concerns about China's
economic outlook.
* Monday is a public holiday in India.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Markets shut for holiday
Tue: India to repurchase bonds up to 150 bln rupees
Wed: Money supply data, 140-billion-rupee t-bills auction
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves, two-weekly bank loans and
deposits data
($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees)
