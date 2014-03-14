* Cash conditions are shaping up as a key factor for Indian debt markets as companies start to pay their corporate taxes. * The four-day cash rate settled near a one-month high at 8.95-9.00 percent on Friday, reflecting the tightened cash conditions. * RBI is due to conduct the government's debt repurchase of up to 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) on Tuesday as it seeks to space out its maturity profile, which should help inject some liquidity. * For the rupee, foreign flows will be key after overseas funds were net buyers of more than $2 billion in shares over the previous 20 sessions and of $2.3 billion in bonds in March. * Global factors could become important though on the back of continued tensions in Ukraine and concerns about China's economic outlook. * Monday is a public holiday in India. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Markets shut for holiday Tue: India to repurchase bonds up to 150 bln rupees Wed: Money supply data, 140-billion-rupee t-bills auction Fri: Foreign exchange reserves, two-weekly bank loans and deposits data ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)