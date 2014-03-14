* Indian shares could again approach record highs set hit this month should foreign investors extend their strong buying streak. * As of Thursday overseas funds had been net buyers for a 19th session out of 20 for a total of more than $2 billion. * Although foreign buying has come despite rising global risk aversion, continued tensions in Ukraine and worries about China's economic outlook could eventually slow down gains in domestic shares, traders warn. * Traders also expect profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers. * Monday is a public holiday for domestic markets (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)