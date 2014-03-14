BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 mln vs. $25.0 mln in 2015
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 million versus $25.0 million in 2015 - Sec Filing
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 102.27
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1TNDA3
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court, in a case with wide consequences for the policing of Wall Street, indicated on Tuesday it may diminish the Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to get back ill-gotten profits reaped through defendants' misconduct.