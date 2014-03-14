BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 mln vs. $25.0 mln in 2015
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc - CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 million versus $25.0 million in 2015 - Sec Filing
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.361
Reoffer price 100.361
Yield 0.783 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion sterling
when fungible
Temp ISIN XS1047516445
ISIN XS0807698815
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court, in a case with wide consequences for the policing of Wall Street, indicated on Tuesday it may diminish the Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to get back ill-gotten profits reaped through defendants' misconduct.