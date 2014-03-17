March 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rallye SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 2, 2021

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 266.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 306.6 basis points

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, CM CIC, Royal Bank of

Scotland, Societe Generale CIB and UBS

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011801596

