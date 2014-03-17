March 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date November 1, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price 99.729

Reoffer price 99.729

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 425 million euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1048424458

ISIN XS0850783134

