Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V.
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Perptual
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.246
Reoffer Yield 3.875 pct
Spread 253.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 293.6 bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date Perptual
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 98.876
Reoffer Yield 4.75 pct
Spread 271.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 319.6 bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1048428012
****
Common Terms
Payment Date March 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC
and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) and BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1048428442
