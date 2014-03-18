* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.24
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is up 0.33 percent.
* Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade
on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively
peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's
U.S. Federal Reserve policy review.
* Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 9.82 billion
rupees ($160.6 million) in the secondary market on Friday,
provisional exchange data shows.
* Indian shares are likely to start higher, tracking positive
global cues, and investors may take profits in recent
outperformers, traders say.
* India's central bank to conduct a pre-policy meet with market
participants. (0530 GMT)
($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees)
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)