* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.33 percent. * Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy review. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 9.82 billion rupees ($160.6 million) in the secondary market on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to start higher, tracking positive global cues, and investors may take profits in recent outperformers, traders say. * India's central bank to conduct a pre-policy meet with market participants. (0530 GMT)