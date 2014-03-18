* USD/INR seen opening at around 61.08 levels versus its previous close of 61.19/20 tracking the euro. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.04 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 61.04/06 in the offshore NDF market * "Indian rupee will remain range-bound, may try to breach 61 but some buying can emerge at 60.85-61.20 on year-end demand," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex * Most other Asian currencies such as rupiah, ringgit, baht trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The safe-haven yen stayed below a recent peak against the dollar and the euro stood firm on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.33 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all deputy governors will hold a pre-policy meeting with primary dealers, foreign exchange traders, officials from Association of Mutual Funds of India, and officials from micro finance institutions.