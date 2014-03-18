* USD/INR seen opening at around 61.08 levels versus
its previous close of 61.19/20 tracking the euro.
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently down 0.04 percent.
* USD/INR seen trading at 61.04/06 in the offshore NDF market
* "Indian rupee will remain range-bound, may try to breach 61
but some buying can emerge at 60.85-61.20 on year-end demand,"
said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex
* Most other Asian currencies such as rupiah, ringgit, baht
trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a
snapshot.
* The safe-haven yen stayed below a recent peak against the
dollar and the euro stood firm on Tuesday as anxiety over the
Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being.
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.24
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is up 0.33 percent. Traders will watch domestic
shares for cues on foreign fund flows.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all
deputy governors will hold a pre-policy meeting with primary
dealers, foreign exchange traders, officials from Association of
Mutual Funds of India, and officials from micro finance
institutions.