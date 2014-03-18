* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher around 8.80 percent compared to its previous close of 8.79 percent on liquidity concerns. * "Range for the day is seen between 8.77-8.82. New borrowings will hit the market from 1st week of April so traders will avoid taking big positions," a dealer said. * Meanwhile, data on Friday showed core wholesale inflation accelerating to around 3.15 percent in February from around 3 percent in January, raising some concerns, even as the broader gauge fell to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent. * Traders said an drop in U.S. treasury yields is likely to affect sentiment. The safe-haven yen was on the defensive and the euro stood firm in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being. * Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the fate of Crimea. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all deputy governors will hold a pre-policy meeting with primary dealers, foreign exchange traders, officials from Association of Mutual Funds of India, and officials from micro finance institutions.