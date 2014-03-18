* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening higher around 8.80 percent compared to its previous
close of 8.79 percent on liquidity concerns.
* "Range for the day is seen between 8.77-8.82. New borrowings
will hit the market from 1st week of April so traders will avoid
taking big positions," a dealer said.
* Meanwhile, data on Friday showed core wholesale inflation
accelerating to around 3.15 percent in February from around 3
percent in January, raising some concerns, even as the broader
gauge fell to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent.
* Traders said an drop in U.S. treasury yields is likely to
affect sentiment. The safe-haven yen was on the defensive and
the euro stood firm in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over
the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being.
* Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to
near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns
over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the
fate of Crimea.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all
deputy governors will hold a pre-policy meeting with primary
dealers, foreign exchange traders, officials from Association of
Mutual Funds of India, and officials from micro finance
institutions.