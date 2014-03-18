* USD/INR edges down to 60.95/96 versus its Friday close of
61.19/20, tracking the euro's strength versus the greenback and
gains in the domestic share market. Financial markets were
closed on Monday for a local holiday.
* Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared
with the dollar, hurting sentiment for the pair.
* Traders will also monitor the domestic share market for cues
on foreign fund flows.
* The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3934, within reach
of a 2-1/2-year high around $1.3967 hit on Thursday on
diminished expectations of easing by the European Central Bank.
* Traders expect importers to buy the greenback around 60.85-90
levels holding the pair in a 60.80 to 61.20 range for the
session.
