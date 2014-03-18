* USD/INR edges down to 60.95/96 versus its Friday close of 61.19/20, tracking the euro's strength versus the greenback and gains in the domestic share market. Financial markets were closed on Monday for a local holiday. * Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar, hurting sentiment for the pair. * Traders will also monitor the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3934, within reach of a 2-1/2-year high around $1.3967 hit on Thursday on diminished expectations of easing by the European Central Bank. * Traders expect importers to buy the greenback around 60.85-90 levels holding the pair in a 60.80 to 61.20 range for the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)