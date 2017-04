* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.78 percent, as traders view debt as oversold after two days of price falls. * Markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday. * Traders eyeing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's meeting with market participants due to start at 0530 GMT, which comes ahead of the RBI policy review on April 1. * The 10-year yield is seen in 8.75-8.80 percent band. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)