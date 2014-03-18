* Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian shares to "overweight" from
"marketweight" and raised its target on India's NSE index
to 7,600, citing reduced external vulnerabilities,
including a narrowing current account deficit, and potential for
gains ahead of elections that conclude in May.
* NSE earlier rose as much as 1.1 percent to a record high of
6,574.95. Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
* The investment bank added it favours cyclicals over defensives
because of expectations of an improving economy and a bottoming
out of earnings, according to a report dated on March 14.
* It also recommended investors to focus on potential election
beneficiaries in these markets.
* It upgraded auto stocks to "overweight", while retaining the
same rating on IT and energy stocks.
* Goldman said Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India
, NTPC and Bharat Petroleum Corp as
public sector companies that could be key election
beneficiaries.
* Among private sector shares, ICICI Bank, Larsen and
Toubro, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel
, Indusind Bank NS> and Voltas were
seen by Goldman as gaining from elections.
