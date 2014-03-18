* Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian shares to "overweight" from "marketweight" and raised its target on India's NSE index to 7,600, citing reduced external vulnerabilities, including a narrowing current account deficit, and potential for gains ahead of elections that conclude in May. * NSE earlier rose as much as 1.1 percent to a record high of 6,574.95. Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * The investment bank added it favours cyclicals over defensives because of expectations of an improving economy and a bottoming out of earnings, according to a report dated on March 14. * It also recommended investors to focus on potential election beneficiaries in these markets. * It upgraded auto stocks to "overweight", while retaining the same rating on IT and energy stocks. * Goldman said Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India , NTPC and Bharat Petroleum Corp as public sector companies that could be key election beneficiaries. * Among private sector shares, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel , Indusind Bank NS> and Voltas were seen by Goldman as gaining from elections. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)