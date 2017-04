* Shares in AstraZeneca Pharma India surge as much as 7.6 percent on Tuesday after the company says its board approved a proposal from promoter AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden to delist the company from India. * Shares in AstraZeneca are up 47.6 rupees at 1208 at 0601 GMT. The stock hit a 52-week high of 1,286 rupees on March 4, since the company first announced the delisting proposal, and has gained 30.4 percent so far this month. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)