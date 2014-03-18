* India's benchmark 10-year bond price heads for a third session
of falls, with the yield rising 3 basis points to
8.82 percent as investors continue to take profits after it fell
to 8.68 percent on Thursday, its lowest since Feb. 6.
* The one-day cash rate rises to as high as 9.20
percent from its four-day close of 8.95-9.00 percent on Friday,
according to Thomson Reuters data, matching a level last hit on
Feb. 13. Tax authorities extend the deadline for advance
corporate tax payments to Monday from Saturday previously.
* Traders cite lack of near-term triggers after data last week
showed inflation easing, cementing expectations the Reserve Bank
of India will leave interest rates on hold at its policy review
on April 1.
* Details of government borrowing in the year starting in April
are due at the end of the month. Traders anticipate average
weekly borrowing to be around 180 billion rupees ($2.94
billion), higher than 150 billion rupees in 2013/14.
* The 10-year yield is seen in a 8.79-8.83 percent band until
close.
($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;
neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)