* India's benchmark 10-year bond price heads for a third session of falls, with the yield rising 3 basis points to 8.82 percent as investors continue to take profits after it fell to 8.68 percent on Thursday, its lowest since Feb. 6. * The one-day cash rate rises to as high as 9.20 percent from its four-day close of 8.95-9.00 percent on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data, matching a level last hit on Feb. 13. Tax authorities extend the deadline for advance corporate tax payments to Monday from Saturday previously. * Traders cite lack of near-term triggers after data last week showed inflation easing, cementing expectations the Reserve Bank of India will leave interest rates on hold at its policy review on April 1. * Details of government borrowing in the year starting in April are due at the end of the month. Traders anticipate average weekly borrowing to be around 180 billion rupees ($2.94 billion), higher than 150 billion rupees in 2013/14. * The 10-year yield is seen in a 8.79-8.83 percent band until close. ($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)