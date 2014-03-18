* India's BSE and NSE indexes briefly post losses for the day and then turn flat after earlier gaining more than 1 percent to hit record highs. * Brokers see some consolidation for now. The NSE's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is slightly above 70, indicating the market was overbought in the near-term. For graphic (link.reuters.com/gew67v) * Overseas funds were net buyers of $160.6 million worth of shares on Friday, marking a 20th buying session in the previous 21, for a net total of $1.6 billion, exchange and regulatory data shows. Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * The NSE index earlier rose to a record high of 6,574.95, surpassing its previous record high hit on March 11. The BSE index gained to an all-time high of 22,040.72, above its previous record high hit on March 10. * Among blue chips, ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1 percent after earlier gaining 1.3 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)