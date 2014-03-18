* India's BSE and NSE indexes briefly post
losses for the day and then turn flat after earlier gaining more
than 1 percent to hit record highs.
* Brokers see some consolidation for now. The NSE's 14-day
relative strength index (RSI) is slightly above 70, indicating
the market was overbought in the near-term. For graphic (link.reuters.com/gew67v)
* Overseas funds were net buyers of $160.6 million worth of
shares on Friday, marking a 20th buying session in the previous
21, for a net total of $1.6 billion, exchange and regulatory
data shows. Markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
* The NSE index earlier rose to a record high of 6,574.95,
surpassing its previous record high hit on March 11. The BSE
index gained to an all-time high of 22,040.72, above its
previous record high hit on March 10.
* Among blue chips, ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1 percent
after earlier gaining 1.3 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd
falls 1.3 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)