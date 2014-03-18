Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.133
Reoffer price 99.133
Yield 2.585 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 102 basis points
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) and AA- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1048519679
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)