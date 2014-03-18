Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points

Reoffer price 99.9010

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 52 basis points

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, NAB and Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)