March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date February 3, 2016
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price 95.598
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling and 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0585517245
