Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.907 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, RBC CM and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 850 million euro when fungible

ISIN XS1028546916

