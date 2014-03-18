Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.907 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, RBC CM and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 850 million euro when fungible
ISIN XS1028546916
