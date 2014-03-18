March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 95 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 94.85
Reoffer price 94.85
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 8.3 pct June 2018 TURKGB
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 700 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)