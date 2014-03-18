March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Piraeus Group Finance Plc
Guarantor Piraeus Bank SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.66
Reoffer price 99.66
Yield 5.125 pct
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International & HSBC
Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1048577529
