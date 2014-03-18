Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FIAT Finance and Trade Ltd

Guarantor FIAT S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2021

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Spread 339.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 380.2bp

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,

Credit Suisse, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley

and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings B2 (Moody's), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1048568452

