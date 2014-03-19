* USD/INR seen opening at around 61 versus its close of 61.19/20 in the previous session, tracking strength in local equity markets. * Indian shares rallied to record highs on Tuesday as strong buying by foreign investors continued to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general elections, especially companies more geared towards the domestic economy such as HDFC Bank. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.31 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.2 percent. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.04 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 61.01/03 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar stood near its lowest level in more than four months against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, on some trepidation ahead of Janet Yellen's inaugural policy review as the Federal Reserve's chief. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)