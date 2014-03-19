* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.17 percent. * Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the session. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 10.12 billion rupees ($165.7 million) in the secondary market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to start higher on continuous support from institutional investors. However, profit-taking is expected at higher levels, traders say. ($1 = 61.0862 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)