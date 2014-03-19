* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher around 8.81 percent compared with its previous close of 8.80 percent on concerns first half borrowing calendar would be released shortly. * "Range for the day is seen between 8.75-8.90 percent," a dealer said. * Foreign investors have been active buyers of Indian debt, with net purchases of $2.3 billion so far in March. The strong foreign buying is expected to cap the 10-year yield at 8.85 percent until the end of March. * Traders say a drop in U.S. treasury yields on uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine could escalate, is likely to affect sentiment. * U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per barrel to the highest price in a week on Tuesday, following strong gains in equities outweighed forecasts for another build in domestic supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over violence in Crimea. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)