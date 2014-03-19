* USD/INR weaker at 61.09/11 versus Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 as foreign banks sell dollars, likely for FII clients. * Indian shares rallied to record highs on Tuesday as strong buying by foreign investors continued to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general elections, especially companies more geared towards the domestic economy such as HDFC Bank. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.02 percent. * The dollar stood near its lowest level in more than four months against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, on some trepidation ahead of Janet Yellen's inaugural policy review as the Federal Reserve's chief. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)