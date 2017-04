* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at its previous close of 8.80 percent amid lack of key triggers ahead of the borrowing calendar due later this month. * Traders expect sentiment to be cautious ahead of the announcement of the first-half borrowing schedule sometime later this month and the monetary policy review on April 1. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.77 to 8.83 percent range during the session. * Foreign investors have been active buyers of Indian debt, with net purchases of $2.3 billion so far in March. The strong foreign buying is expected to cap the 10-year yield at 8.85 percent until the end of March. * Traders say a drop in U.S. treasury yields on uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine could escalate, is likely to limit a sharp rise in yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)