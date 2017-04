* Indian companies are improving their credit profiles by selling equity and assets, or using free operating cash flows to reduce debt, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday. * The quest to improve credit profiles comes after a weak economy and high interest rates have adversely impacted their cash flows, while companies are also refocusing on cutting debt after years of fast expansion. * S&P highlights infrastructure companies with high leverage are also considering selling assets or stakes in subsidiaries to cut down on their debt levels. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)