* USD/INR weaker at 61.02/03 versus Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 with dollar selling cited by two large foreign banks. * "Two foreign banks have been selling which further pushed up the rupee, which looks like custodial inflows," says a dealer. * Foreign funds have poured $3.5 billion into Indian stocks and bonds so far in March, as per regulatory data. * USD at its lowest level in more than four months against a basket of currencies ahead of Janet Yellen's inaugural policy as Fed chief. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)