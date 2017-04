* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent as investors cover short positions ahead of the fiscal year-end in March. * Traders expect sentiment to be cautious ahead of the announcement of the first-half borrowing schedule later this month and the monetary policy review on April 1, holding the 10-year paper in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the end of March. * A fall in U.S. yields also helping sentiment along with some gains in the rupee, dealers say. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine could escalate. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)