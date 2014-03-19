BRIEF-GBK Beteiligungen signs contract for disposal of shares in Lück Group
* Signs contract for the disposal of the shares in the Lück Group
Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35 Basis points
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 36 Basis points
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0867620303
CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed