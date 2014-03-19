BRIEF-GBK Beteiligungen signs contract for disposal of shares in Lück Group
* Signs contract for the disposal of the shares in the Lück Group
Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Shell International Finance
Guarantor Royal Dutch Shell
****
Tranche 1
Maturity Date March 24 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.489
Yield 1.703 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1048521733
****
Tranche 2
Maturity Date March 24 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.55
Yield 2.544 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1048529041
****
Common Terms
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Payment Date March 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
