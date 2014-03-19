BRIEF-GBK Beteiligungen signs contract for disposal of shares in Lück Group
* Signs contract for the disposal of the shares in the Lück Group
March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unilever PLC
Guarantor Unilever NV and Unilever United States, Inc.
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 19, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Yield 2.074 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date March 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley & Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London & NYSE Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1048655184
