* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 1.1 percent. * Asian share markets trading lower as selling flowed through to Asia, where Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent while the Australian market lost 0.8 percent. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 10.7 billion rupees in the secondary market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to start lower, tracking weak global cues, traders say. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)