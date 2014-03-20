* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan is down 1.1 percent.
* Asian share markets trading lower as selling flowed through to
Asia, where Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent while the
Australian market lost 0.8 percent.
* Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 10.7 billion
rupees in the secondary market on Wednesday, provisional
exchange data shows.
* Indian shares are likely to start lower, tracking weak global
cues, traders say.
