* USD/INR seen opening at around 61.30 versus its previous close of 60.95/96 after Fed Chair Janet Yellen prompted markets to bring forward interest rate hike expectations. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.02 percent. * Most other Asian currencies like rupiah, Taiwan dollar are trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR seen trading at 61.37/39 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar traded at two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 1.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for further cues. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)