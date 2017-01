* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher around 8.80 percent compared with its previous close of 8.78 percent after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the prospect of interest rate hikes earlier than expected, while dealers also await first half borrowing calendar. * U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday on the perception that Federal Reserve policy-makers will start raising interest rates sooner than expected. * "The RBI policy review on April 1 coupled with fiscal year end with keep the market range bound. Range for the day is seen between 8.78-8.84 percent," a dealer said. * Dealers add the rupee would be watched for further cues. * Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday as worries over sanctions affecting Russian oil supplies eased, while U.S. crude oil rose on an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing hub and ahead of the front month contract's expiration. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)