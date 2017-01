* USD/INR near one-week high of 61.40 in early trading after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments lead to investors shunning risk assets. * Pair sees some profit-taking, now at 61.32/33 versus its previous close of 60.95/96. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.02 percent. * Most other Asian currencies like the Indonesian rupiah and the Taiwan dollar are weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar traded at two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having posted solid gains after comments from Yellen prompted markets to bring forward interest rate hike expectations. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 1.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.47 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for further cues. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)