* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 4 basis points to 8.82 percent, tracking a rise in its U.S. counterpart after the Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen hinted at the prospect of an earlier-than-expected rate hike. * U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday on the perception that Federal Reserve policy-makers will start raising interest rates sooner than expected. * The fall in the rupee to a one-week low post the Yellen's comments also hurt sentiment for bonds. * Traders expect value buying to creep in around 8.83-8.85 levels, limiting a further fall in bond prices. State-run banks are also seen buying bonds around the 8.83 percent levels, dealers added. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)