* India's benchmark BSE index declines 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.4 percent, retreating further from record highs hit on Tuesday. * Investors continue to take profit in recent outperformers: Axis Bank falls 1.7 percent after gaining 9.4 percent this month as of Tuesday's close and Larsen & Toubro falls 1.5 percent after surging 12.3 percent during the same period. * A fall in Asian shares also impacting sentiment after investors were jolted when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank might end its bond-buying programme this fall, and could start to raise interest rates around six months later. * Any signs of higher U.S. interest rates could impact foreign investor sentiment in India. Overseas funds bought Indian shares worth 10.7 billion rupees ($175.40 million) on Wednesday, to mark their 22nd buying session in the previous 23. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)