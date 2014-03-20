* Shares of jewellery maker Titan Co Ltd gain 4.4 percent after Reuters reported that India had allowed five domestic private sector banks to import gold, in what industry officials say could be a significant step towards easing of tough curbs on the metal imposed last year. * The move could boost gold supplies and bring down premiums for the metal in the world's second-biggest consumer after China. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)