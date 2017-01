* USD/INR off one-week high hit in early session as selling by foreign banks on custodial flows suspected, dealers say. * The pair is at 61.15/16 after hitting an intraday high of 61.40, 60.95/96 last close. * Foreign fund inflows into stocks, bonds have been the key driver of INR; totalling $3.6 billion in March. * Most other Asian currencies like the Indonesian rupiah and the Taiwan dollar are weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar traded at two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having posted solid gains after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen prompted markets to bring forward interest rate hike expectations. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)