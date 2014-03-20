* Indian software service providers gain on value buying after a recent slump. Tata Consultancy Services gains 3.2 percent, while Infosys is up 2.1 percent and Wipro gains 2.2 percent. * Technical indicators also show the falls may be overdone. The 14-day relative strength index for the NSE IT sub-index dipped below 30 on Wednesday for the first time since April 2013. * The sub-index is also trading below its 20-, 50-, and 100-day moving averages as well as at the lower of its Bollinger band. * IT outsourcers have largely missed out on the record with the NSE IT sub-index down 11.4 percent so far in March compared with a 3.94 percent gain in the NSE. (link.reuters.com/vad77v) * Profit-taking after a strong rally last year, worries about a recovering rupee and caution about revenue in the current quarter have pressured IT shares. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)